Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Unprecedented Criticism in Belgium

Pope Francis endured a day of severe public criticism in Belgium, highlighting the church's failings in handling clergy sex abuse, gender inequality, and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Key figures, including the king and prime minister, demanded concrete actions. Francis expressed remorse and promised reforms to prevent future abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:35 IST
Pope Francis Faces Unprecedented Criticism in Belgium
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On a challenging day for Pope Francis, Belgium's king, its prime minister, and the rector of a Catholic university criticized the Catholic Church for covering up clergy sex abuse cases and its reluctance to embrace women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite facing these critiques, Pope Francis met with victims of clergy abuse and single mothers who were forced to give up their children, expressing his remorse and pledging reforms.

Francis has apologized before, notably in Ireland and Canada, but the day in Belgium was marked by unprecedented public rebuke from high-ranking officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024