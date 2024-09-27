Pope Francis Faces Unprecedented Criticism in Belgium

On a challenging day for Pope Francis, Belgium's king, its prime minister, and the rector of a Catholic university criticized the Catholic Church for covering up clergy sex abuse cases and its reluctance to embrace women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite facing these critiques, Pope Francis met with victims of clergy abuse and single mothers who were forced to give up their children, expressing his remorse and pledging reforms.

Francis has apologized before, notably in Ireland and Canada, but the day in Belgium was marked by unprecedented public rebuke from high-ranking officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)