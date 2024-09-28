Beauty Garage Professional Acquires Gofab Genesis LLP in Strategic Move to Dominate Premium Salon Market

Mumbai, September 27, 2024: In a strategic move to dominate the premium salon market, Beauty Garage Professional has acquired Gofab Genesis LLP, along with its brand, products, and manufacturing facilities. This complete buyout is a significant milestone in Beauty Garage Professional's growth strategy.

The acquisition is expected to result in substantial market share growth, particularly within the premium salon segment. Gofab Genesis's revolutionary patented technologies, such as Color Fuel and Micro Fuel, are anticipated to drive increased sales and market penetration, enabling Beauty Garage Professional to target a revenue of ₹100 crore in the upcoming year.

Key innovators from Gofab Genesis, Mr. Akash Bhutak and Ms. Manisha Bhutak, will continue their involvement, aiding in product development and expansion. Their expertise in breakthrough technologies is crucial as Beauty Garage Professional plans to integrate these advanced solutions into new markets, enhancing its presence across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)