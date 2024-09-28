Left Menu

Beauty Garage Professional Acquires Gofab Genesis LLP in Strategic Move to Dominate Premium Salon Market

Beauty Garage Professional announces the full acquisition of Gofab Genesis LLP, including its brand and facilities. This acquisition introduces Gofab’s innovative Color Fuel and Micro Fuel technologies, aiming to boost market share in the premium salon segment and help achieve a ₹100 crore revenue target. Key Gofab Genesis innovators will remain involved to ensure seamless integration and ongoing innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:53 IST
Mumbai, September 27, 2024: In a strategic move to dominate the premium salon market, Beauty Garage Professional has acquired Gofab Genesis LLP, along with its brand, products, and manufacturing facilities. This complete buyout is a significant milestone in Beauty Garage Professional's growth strategy.

The acquisition is expected to result in substantial market share growth, particularly within the premium salon segment. Gofab Genesis's revolutionary patented technologies, such as Color Fuel and Micro Fuel, are anticipated to drive increased sales and market penetration, enabling Beauty Garage Professional to target a revenue of ₹100 crore in the upcoming year.

Key innovators from Gofab Genesis, Mr. Akash Bhutak and Ms. Manisha Bhutak, will continue their involvement, aiding in product development and expansion. Their expertise in breakthrough technologies is crucial as Beauty Garage Professional plans to integrate these advanced solutions into new markets, enhancing its presence across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

