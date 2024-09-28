Smile Train Launches Heartwarming Picture Book to Promote Inclusivity in Schools

Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, proudly launched its first picture book, 'I Smile Like A Song', marking the beginning of a five-part series. The book was unveiled at Atal Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya in New Delhi, aiming to raise awareness about clefts among primary school children.

Authored by award-winning writer Mamta Nainy and illustrated by Aniruddha Mukherjee, the book uses vibrant visual storytelling to foster empathy, kindness, and inclusion. The launch event was graced by notable guests including NDMC's Academic Consultant Mr. Pramod Kumar, Principal Ms. Rama Joshi, Smile Train's President and CEO Susannah Schaefer, and Senior Vice President Mamta Carroll.

Mr. Kumar emphasized the importance of such initiatives in shaping young minds, saying, 'We see immense value in introducing such storytelling tools early on, as they are vital in promoting equality for all. Dr. Vinay Kumar Singh from NCERT echoed this sentiment, encouraging educators to integrate such subjects into school programs. Susannah Schaefer and Mamta Carroll highlighted the significance of early education about clefts and the book's role in fostering a compassionate society.

