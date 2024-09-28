Left Menu

Smile Train Launches Heartwarming Picture Book to Promote Inclusivity in Schools

Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, launched its first picture book, 'I Smile Like A Song', aiming to educate primary school children about clefts. The book, written by Mamta Nainy and illustrated by Aniruddha Mukherjee, promotes empathy, kindness, and acceptance. Key figures, including NDMC officials, attended the New Delhi event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:02 IST
Smile Train Launches Heartwarming Picture Book to Promote Inclusivity in Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused NGO, proudly launched its first picture book, 'I Smile Like A Song', marking the beginning of a five-part series. The book was unveiled at Atal Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya in New Delhi, aiming to raise awareness about clefts among primary school children.

Authored by award-winning writer Mamta Nainy and illustrated by Aniruddha Mukherjee, the book uses vibrant visual storytelling to foster empathy, kindness, and inclusion. The launch event was graced by notable guests including NDMC's Academic Consultant Mr. Pramod Kumar, Principal Ms. Rama Joshi, Smile Train's President and CEO Susannah Schaefer, and Senior Vice President Mamta Carroll.

Mr. Kumar emphasized the importance of such initiatives in shaping young minds, saying, 'We see immense value in introducing such storytelling tools early on, as they are vital in promoting equality for all. Dr. Vinay Kumar Singh from NCERT echoed this sentiment, encouraging educators to integrate such subjects into school programs. Susannah Schaefer and Mamta Carroll highlighted the significance of early education about clefts and the book's role in fostering a compassionate society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024