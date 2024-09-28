Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Emphasizes Motherly Intuition at IIFA Utsavam 2024

At the IIFA Utsavam 2024, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan highlighted the importance of motherly intuition and emphasized that there is no rule book for parenting. She attended the event with her daughter Aaradhya and won the best actress (Tamil) award for her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yasisland | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:33 IST
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan underscored the role of motherly intuition at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, stating that there is no rule book for parenting.

Aishwarya appeared at the event with her daughter Aaradhya and shared her views with reporters, stressing that mothers inherently know what is best for their children.

The actress later received the best actress (Tamil) award for her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', describing filmmaker Mani Ratnam as her guru and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

