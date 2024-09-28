Rishabh Shetty Discusses Future of Kannada Cinema and 'Kantara' Part 2 at IIFA

Acclaimed actor Rishabh Shetty, known for the blockbuster film 'Kantara', recently discussed the evolving landscape of Kannada cinema and provided updates on the highly anticipated 'Kantara' Part 2. In an interview with ANI during the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Shetty highlighted his previous statements regarding the scarce availability of Kannada content on OTT platforms, emphasizing the necessity for more industry support.

'We are getting very few opportunities for Kannada films, and I hope for better prospects in the future. We should prioritize it because that will also bolster the industry,' he stated. Reflecting on his National Award win, Shetty commented, 'I don't experience excitement or expectation. This honor is significant and comes with responsibility. I'm grateful and committed to working hard moving forward.'

Shetty also underscored the importance of overcoming language barriers in cinema, asserting that diverse audiences can now appreciate great content. He shared how the recognition has impacted his career, saying, 'As soon as it happened, I started working on another project. The love and recognition from people and the industry have changed everything.'

Regarding possible opportunities in Bollywood, Shetty expressed his dedication to Kannada cinema, stating, 'If I get an opportunity, I will definitely do it. But right now, my concentration is in Kannada.' 'Kantara', set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, features Shetty as a Kambala champion who faces off against a Forest Range officer.

The film received critical acclaim and won the award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 70th National Film Awards. On the progress of 'Kantara' Part 2, Shetty mentioned, 'It's in the works. Winning the National Award has elevated the responsibility for the sequel.'

Additionally, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) are being held in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to September 29. The three-day event celebrates southern film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and features performances by stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar. Rekha is also making her comeback to IIFA after a long hiatus. The event will conclude with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks, featuring live performances from artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)