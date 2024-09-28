Left Menu

BCCI's 93rd AGM Focuses on ICC Representation Amid Leadership Speculations

The BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting will focus on electing two representatives for ICC meetings, deferring the selection of a successor to secretary Jay Shah. The AGM will discuss various issues, including the induction of ICA representatives to the IPL Governing Council and the ratification of new committee members.

The 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be convened on Sunday, with the primary agenda being the election of two representatives to participate in the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.

This meeting takes on added importance as the ICC is set to host a conclave in Dubai following the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The final of the prestigious event is on October 20 in Dubai. Current BCCI secretary Jay Shah, slated to become ICC chairman on December 1, may attend as the BCCI representative.

Despite the conclusion of Sourav Ganguly's term as BCCI president, Shah has been India's customary delegate to ICC sessions, including the recent July meeting in Colombo. Now, with a year left in his tenure, present board president Roger Binny serves as Alternate Director at ICC meetings, although he rarely assumes this role. The AGM will also deliberate over other significant issues, such as ICA representation in the IPL Governing Council and the approval of the annual budget for the 2024-25 season. Furthermore, discussions will include the possible successor to Shah and the appointment of sub-committees like the Cricket Committee.

