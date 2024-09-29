Tragic Plane Crash at Wright Brothers Memorial Airport Claims Lives

Multiple fatalities have been reported following a single-engine plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

The crash, which occurred at around 5 p.m., happened as the plane was attempting to land. Eyewitnesses reported that the airplane caught fire upon impact. Firefighters from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local units responded swiftly to extinguish the blaze.

The airport has been closed until further notice, and a thorough investigation will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, with the Federal Aviation Administration also notified. Additionally, the Wright Brothers National Memorial will remain closed on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)