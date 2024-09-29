Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash at Wright Brothers Memorial Airport Claims Lives

A tragic incident occurred at the Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport when a single-engine plane crashed, resulting in multiple fatalities. The crash, which happened as the airplane attempted to land, caused a fire that local fire departments extinguished. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Updated: 29-09-2024 07:05 IST
Multiple fatalities have been reported following a single-engine plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

The crash, which occurred at around 5 p.m., happened as the plane was attempting to land. Eyewitnesses reported that the airplane caught fire upon impact. Firefighters from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local units responded swiftly to extinguish the blaze.

The airport has been closed until further notice, and a thorough investigation will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, with the Federal Aviation Administration also notified. Additionally, the Wright Brothers National Memorial will remain closed on Sunday.

