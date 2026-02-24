Left Menu

Torino fires Marco Baroni and appoints Roberto D'Aversa as new coach

Torino has fired Marco Baroni and immediately named Roberto DAversa as the new coach of the Serie A club. The 50-year-old DAversa, an Italian who was born in Stuttgart, Germany, signed a contract to June 30, Torino said in a statement.

Torino has fired Marco Baroni and immediately named Roberto D'Aversa as the new coach of the Serie A club. Baroni was axed after Torino lost at Genoa 3-0 on Sunday, a fourth straight winless match in all competitions. Torino played the entire second half with 10 men. Torino sits 15th in the table, just three points clear of the drop zone. The 50-year-old D'Aversa, an Italian who was born in Stuttgart, Germany, signed a contract to June 30, Torino said in a statement. The former Serie A midfielder was previously in charge of Italian sides Empoli, Lecce, Sampdoria, Parma and Virtus Lanciano. AP SSC SSC

