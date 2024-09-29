Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh Evades Questions on Vashu Bhagnani Allegations at IIFA

Actor Rakul Preet Singh avoided questions regarding allegations against her father-in-law, producer Vashu Bhagnani, on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2024. Bhagnani faces claims of unpaid dues and legal issues concerning multiple films, yet denies the charges. Singh focused on her upcoming project 'De De Pyaar De 2' and praised South cinema's rise.

Updated: 29-09-2024 09:41 IST
Rakul Preet Singh Evades Questions on Vashu Bhagnani Allegations at IIFA
Actor

Actor Rakul Preet Singh dodged a query concerning allegations of unpaid dues against her father-in-law and producer Vashu Bhagnani at the IIFA Awards 2024 on Saturday. Bhagnani has denied all accusations.

During the event, when probed about media reports concerning Bhagnani, Singh walked away, saying 'Sorry'. The allegations, involving dues of over Rs 65 lakh from several film projects, have been a hot topic.

Despite these issues, Singh highlighted her upcoming work on 'De De Pyaar De 2' and commended the growing global appeal of South cinema thanks to digital platforms and the seamless merging of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

