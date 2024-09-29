Rakul Preet Singh Evades Questions on Vashu Bhagnani Allegations at IIFA

Actor Rakul Preet Singh dodged a query concerning allegations of unpaid dues against her father-in-law and producer Vashu Bhagnani at the IIFA Awards 2024 on Saturday. Bhagnani has denied all accusations.

During the event, when probed about media reports concerning Bhagnani, Singh walked away, saying 'Sorry'. The allegations, involving dues of over Rs 65 lakh from several film projects, have been a hot topic.

Despite these issues, Singh highlighted her upcoming work on 'De De Pyaar De 2' and commended the growing global appeal of South cinema thanks to digital platforms and the seamless merging of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)