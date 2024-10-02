Beloved Actor John Amos Passes Away at 84
John Amos, known for his roles in 'Good Times' and 'Roots', has died at the age of 84. His son, K.C. Amos, confirmed the news, praising his father's kind heart and legacy. Amos was also a professional football player before embarking on his successful acting career.
John Amos, the revered actor famous for his roles in the 1970s television series 'Good Times' and the miniseries 'Roots', passed away at the age of 84 on Aug. 21, according to his son Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos.
The news of Amos's death was not made public until Tuesday. 'It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,' K.C. Amos said in a statement.
'He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold ... and he was loved the world over,' his son added. John Amos portrayed the father, James Evans, in 'Good Times' and older Kunta Kinte in 'Roots', a miniseries based on the 1976 novel about slavery by Alex Haley. In addition, he played the TV weatherman Gordy Howard on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' during the same decade. Before his acting career, Amos had a brief stint as a professional football player in the 1960s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Increases Global Nuclear Power Projections, Highlights Role of Small Modular Reactors
Tragic Explosion in Firozabad Firecracker Factory Claims Five Lives, Injures Eleven
India's Diamond Sector in Crisis: Defaults, Factory Closures, and Job Losses
Iranian Cyber Actors Infiltrate U.S. Campaigns Ahead of 2024 Election
Boeing's CEO says a large number of employees will be furloughed to conserve cash during factory workers' strike, reports AP.