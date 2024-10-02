Beloved Actor John Amos Passes Away at 84

John Amos, the revered actor famous for his roles in the 1970s television series 'Good Times' and the miniseries 'Roots', passed away at the age of 84 on Aug. 21, according to his son Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos.

The news of Amos's death was not made public until Tuesday. 'It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,' K.C. Amos said in a statement.

'He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold ... and he was loved the world over,' his son added. John Amos portrayed the father, James Evans, in 'Good Times' and older Kunta Kinte in 'Roots', a miniseries based on the 1976 novel about slavery by Alex Haley. In addition, he played the TV weatherman Gordy Howard on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' during the same decade. Before his acting career, Amos had a brief stint as a professional football player in the 1960s.

(With inputs from agencies.)