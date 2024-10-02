Triptii Dimri Addresses Event Controversy Amidst Film Promotion

Amidst growing controversy, actor Triptii Dimri has responded to allegations of skipping a promotional event in Jaipur. The organizers claimed that they had paid the star Rs 5.5 lakh to attend, but she never showed up. Dimri, best known for her role in 'Bad Newz,' is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.'

In several videos circulating on social media, a group of women from a prominent women's organization accused Dimri of not fulfilling her commitment. One video even shows a woman defacing Dimri's poster in protest.

In her defense, Dimri's team released a statement asserting that she wasn't scheduled for any appearance beyond her promotional duties and never accepted any additional payment. 'Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film,' the statement read. Her representatives emphasized that no extra fees were involved in her promotional activities.

Dimri is set to appear in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' alongside Rajkummar Rao, with the film slated for an October 11 release. She is also featured in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' which will hit theaters on November 1, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

(With inputs from agencies.)