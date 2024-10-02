Pooja Hegde and Vijay Reunite for Tamil Superstar's 69th Film

Actor Pooja Hegde is reuniting with Tamil superstar Vijay for his 69th feature film, the makers announced on Wednesday. This collaboration follows their previous work together in the 2022 film 'Beast' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The announcement was shared by KVN Productions on Instagram, stating, 'Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal.'

Directed by H Vinoth and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the untitled film is scheduled for release in October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This will be Vijay's final film before his entry into full-time politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)