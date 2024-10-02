Pooja Hegde and Vijay Reunite for Tamil Superstar's 69th Film
Actor Pooja Hegde is set to reunite with Tamil superstar Vijay in his 69th feature film. The film, financed by KVN Productions, will be directed by H Vinoth and is slated for an October 2025 release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This project marks Vijay's last film before his full-time political entry.
Actor Pooja Hegde is reuniting with Tamil superstar Vijay for his 69th feature film, the makers announced on Wednesday. This collaboration follows their previous work together in the 2022 film 'Beast' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
The announcement was shared by KVN Productions on Instagram, stating, 'Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you've already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal.'
Directed by H Vinoth and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the untitled film is scheduled for release in October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This will be Vijay's final film before his entry into full-time politics.
