Unveiling History: The Delhi Files - A Two-Part Cinematic Journey

'The Delhi Files', an upcoming movie by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, will be released in two parts. The first, 'The Bengal Chapter', is set to premiere on August 15, 2025. The film delves into a significant chapter of history, following in the footsteps of Agnihotri's past works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:27 IST
Noted filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced that his latest project, 'The Delhi Files', will rollout in two parts. The first installment, called 'The Bengal Chapter', is scheduled for release on August 15, 2025.

Agnihotri made the announcement on social media, highlighting the extensive research that went into crafting the movie. 'The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter' aims to reveal a significant chapter in history, marking it as a narrative too compelling for a single release.

While plot specifics remain undeclared, anticipation builds following Agnihotri's previous successes including 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files'. The film, produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts with support from Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi, promises to add another riveting story to Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

