Shooting for the Stars: Shapath Bharadwaj's Olympic Scholarship Triumph

Shapath Bharadwaj, a promising 22-year-old shooter from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, achieved a significant milestone by securing a full scholarship from the Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The scholarship enables him to pursue a Master's in 'Olympic Studies, Organisation and Management of Olympic Events' in Olympia, Greece.

This opportunity not only strengthens Bharadwaj's sports career but also positions him to contribute significantly to the propagation of Olympic values and ethos, as he joins an exclusive cohort of 30 global students, being the only Indian in this prestigious programme.

Bharadwaj has made waves internationally with 10 medals, including equalling the world record in Trap at the Shotgun Showdown Challenge 2024, and has been recognized by figures such as PT Usha and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer on his achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)