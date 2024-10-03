RSS Sets Vision for Centenary Year: Stronger Hindu Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday declared that the core objective for the organization's centenary celebration is constructing a disciplined and united Hindu society. He held a strategic meeting with regional members at Dharmada Dharmashala in Baran district, Rajasthan, marking the start of his four-day visit.

In a press release, it was highlighted that Bhagwat discussed expansion and consolidation plans with district and regional promoters, aiming for the widespread reach of the organization's initiatives. He emphasized that the centenary year should go beyond festival celebrations to realize the founder's dream of a cohesive and robust Hindu society.

Bhagwat advocated for the organization's activities to extend to all villages and urban areas, emphasizing the crucial need for more dedicated volunteers. Additionally, a comprehensive review of the planned expansions was undertaken during the meeting. His arrival was marked by a traditional welcome from the organization's members, celebrating the nearing milestone of 100 years in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)