Rajinikanth Recovers Post Treatment and Teases Fans with New Film 'Coolie'

Veteran actor Rajinikanth underwent a successful non-surgical procedure for aortic swelling and was discharged from Chennai's Apollo Hospitals. As he recuperates, anticipation builds for his upcoming film 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:02 IST
Veteran actor Rajinikanth (Image/x@rajinikanth). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Rajinikanth, recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai due to health concerns, was discharged on Thursday night. The 'Sivaji' star left the hospital at approximately 11 pm, according to Chennai Police sources.

A hospital bulletin issued on October 1 revealed that Rajinikanth was treated for swelling in the aorta. The procedure was a non-surgical, transcatheter intervention performed by senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish, who successfully placed a stent to resolve the issue. "Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He should be home in two days," informed the bulletin.

On the same day, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple to pray for his swift recovery. Concurrently, on the professional front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his role in the film 'Coolie.' Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film has generated excitement with a monochrome teaser showcasing Rajinikanth in a dynamic, action-filled role. The release date is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

