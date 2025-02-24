Pope Francis Resumes Work Amid Health Recovery

Pope Francis has seen slight improvement in his health condition, allowing him to resume certain work activities, including maintaining communication with a parish in Gaza City, the Vatican announced Monday.

The Vatican's bulletin expressed optimism for the 88-year-old Pope, who has been battling pneumonia. Notably, he has not experienced further respiratory crises, and doctors report that the slight kidney insufficiency detected previously does not pose significant concern.

Despite his ongoing health challenges, Pope Francis remains active, having participated in receiving the Eucharist and making a personal call to the parish priest of Gaza to express solidarity and maintain connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)