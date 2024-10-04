Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: The Heartbreaking Story of the Aryas in Lucknow

A tragic incident in Lucknow unfolded as a couple, Monica and Amit Arya, ended their lives. Monica, battling a kidney ailment, consumed a poisonous substance, while Amit took his own life by hanging. The police found liquor at the scene, adding to the complexities of their tragic story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Lucknow, a couple was found dead in their home late Thursday night, according to local law enforcement.

The victims, Monica (47) and Amit Arya (43), allegedly ended their lives in a disturbing manner: Monica reportedly consumed a lethal substance, while her husband Amit died by hanging. The couple's tragic demise has left the community in shock.

Monica was reportedly suffering from a severe kidney ailment, which might have contributed to her drastic decision, while Amit earned a living as an e-rickshaw driver. Authorities also discovered liquor at the scene, casting a shadow over the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

