Tragic Farewell: The Heartbreaking Story of the Aryas in Lucknow

In a heart-wrenching incident in Lucknow, a couple was found dead in their home late Thursday night, according to local law enforcement.

The victims, Monica (47) and Amit Arya (43), allegedly ended their lives in a disturbing manner: Monica reportedly consumed a lethal substance, while her husband Amit died by hanging. The couple's tragic demise has left the community in shock.

Monica was reportedly suffering from a severe kidney ailment, which might have contributed to her drastic decision, while Amit earned a living as an e-rickshaw driver. Authorities also discovered liquor at the scene, casting a shadow over the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)