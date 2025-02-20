Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran Stars in Parimatch's Game-Changing Cricket Campaign

Parimatch has launched a new ad campaign featuring Nicholas Pooran, urging cricket fans to go beyond spectating and apply their game knowledge on Parimatch's platform. The ad showcases a fan predicting a play, prompting Pooran to challenge him to use Parimatch to win big.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:14 IST
Nicholas Pooran Stars in Parimatch's Game-Changing Cricket Campaign
Parimatch
  • Country:
  • India

With excitement building around the upcoming Indian Premier League, Parimatch, a leading global gaming platform, has unveiled a captivating advertisement starring its brand ambassador, cricket star Nicholas Pooran. The ad taps into a common experience for cricket enthusiasts: predicting match outcomes and player scores with uncanny accuracy.

In a humorous twist, the ad features a fan offering unsolicited advice during a televised match. Pooran breaks the fourth wall to challenge the fan, asking why he doesn't use his insights to play on Parimatch. The campaign aims to motivate fans to leverage their expertise, transforming them from spectators to active participants on the platform.

Parimatch's message is clear: fans should embrace their passion and instincts, turning them into rewards. Pooran expressed enthusiasm for the project, seeing it as an invitation for fans to engage with cricket in a more interactive and rewarding manner. With a substantial global user base, Parimatch continues to encourage fans to harness the thrill of the game on its platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025