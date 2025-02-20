Nicholas Pooran Stars in Parimatch's Game-Changing Cricket Campaign

With excitement building around the upcoming Indian Premier League, Parimatch, a leading global gaming platform, has unveiled a captivating advertisement starring its brand ambassador, cricket star Nicholas Pooran. The ad taps into a common experience for cricket enthusiasts: predicting match outcomes and player scores with uncanny accuracy.

In a humorous twist, the ad features a fan offering unsolicited advice during a televised match. Pooran breaks the fourth wall to challenge the fan, asking why he doesn't use his insights to play on Parimatch. The campaign aims to motivate fans to leverage their expertise, transforming them from spectators to active participants on the platform.

Parimatch's message is clear: fans should embrace their passion and instincts, turning them into rewards. Pooran expressed enthusiasm for the project, seeing it as an invitation for fans to engage with cricket in a more interactive and rewarding manner. With a substantial global user base, Parimatch continues to encourage fans to harness the thrill of the game on its platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)