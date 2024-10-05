Left Menu

Lighting Up Landmarks: Smile Train's Record-Breaking World Smile Day

Smile Train celebrated World Smile Day® by illuminating landmarks in India and globally to raise awareness for cleft-affected children. They aimed to set a Guinness World Record for the most landmarks illuminated within 24 hours as part of their 25th-anniversary celebrations, highlighting clefts' challenges and showcasing transforming care.

Updated: 05-10-2024 14:45 IST
In a striking display of solidarity and awareness, Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused non-profit, celebrated World Smile Day® by illuminating key landmarks across India.

This initiative aimed to raise awareness for children born with clefts, coinciding with Smile Train's 25th anniversary celebrations. The organization attempted to secure a Guinness World Records™ title for illuminating the most landmarks within a 24-hour period, with current record standing at 56.

By lighting up iconic monuments like India's Mehrangarh Fort and New York's Empire State Building, Smile Train highlighted the challenges faced by children with clefts and symbolized hope and transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

