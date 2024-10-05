Lighting Up Landmarks: Smile Train's Record-Breaking World Smile Day

In a striking display of solidarity and awareness, Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused non-profit, celebrated World Smile Day® by illuminating key landmarks across India.

This initiative aimed to raise awareness for children born with clefts, coinciding with Smile Train's 25th anniversary celebrations. The organization attempted to secure a Guinness World Records™ title for illuminating the most landmarks within a 24-hour period, with current record standing at 56.

By lighting up iconic monuments like India's Mehrangarh Fort and New York's Empire State Building, Smile Train highlighted the challenges faced by children with clefts and symbolized hope and transformation.

