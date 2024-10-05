Singapore's Last Lap: Farewell to a 182-Year-Old Horse Racing Legacy

On Saturday, land-scarce Singapore marked the end of its historic 182-year-old tradition of horse racing, as the iconic Singapore Turf Club (STC) at Kranji conducted its final races. The facility, which first opened in 1842, was filled with spectators for one last hurrah before closing to make way for housing developments.

The grand farewell included 10 races, capped by the showpiece event, the SGD 1.38 million Grand Singapore Gold Cup. The 124-hectare area, steeped in history, will be relinquished to the government by March 2027 for redevelopment purposes, turning the page on a significant piece of local culture.

The tradition was inaugurated over 180 years ago by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read. The STC has been a significant part of Singapore's sporting history, even hosting dignitaries like the late Queen Elizabeth II. Staff, including track head R Jayaraju, expressed mixed emotions about the closure, reflecting on the club's enduring influence on their lives.

