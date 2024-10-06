Goa Unrest: Calls for Peace Amidst Controversial Remarks on St. Francis Xavier
Protests erupted in Goa following comments by former RSS chief Subhash Velingkar about St. Francis Xavier, leading to police action and detentions. The Goa Church has appealed for peace and restraint, condemning Velingkar's remarks as derogatory. Authorities are urged to address pertinent issues affecting Goa's environment and communities.
Tensions are mounting in Goa as former RSS leader Subhash Velingkar faces backlash for controversial remarks regarding St. Francis Xavier.
Protests broke out, resulting in police intervention and detentions in Margao, after demonstrators blocked a national highway, demanding Velingkar's arrest.
The Goa Church has called for peace, urging authorities to consider broader issues threatening the state's harmony.
