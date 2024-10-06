Left Menu

Priest's Pilferage: Temple Gold Theft Uncovered

A priest named Arun was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the Muthumari Amman temple in Manacaud. He confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting he pledged the gold for money. Police are taking steps to recover the stolen gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:09 IST
Priest's Pilferage: Temple Gold Theft Uncovered
priest
  • Country:
  • India

A priest has been apprehended in connection with the theft of gold ornaments from a well-known temple in the capital city, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Arun, served as the priest at Muthumari Amman temple, and confessed to pilfering more than three sovereigns of gold.

Authorities have lodged a formal case and are actively pursuing efforts to retrieve the temple's gold holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024