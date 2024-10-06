Priest's Pilferage: Temple Gold Theft Uncovered
A priest named Arun was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the Muthumari Amman temple in Manacaud. He confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting he pledged the gold for money. Police are taking steps to recover the stolen gold.
A priest has been apprehended in connection with the theft of gold ornaments from a well-known temple in the capital city, according to local authorities.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Arun, served as the priest at Muthumari Amman temple, and confessed to pilfering more than three sovereigns of gold.
Authorities have lodged a formal case and are actively pursuing efforts to retrieve the temple's gold holdings.
