Priest's Pilferage: Temple Gold Theft Uncovered

A priest has been apprehended in connection with the theft of gold ornaments from a well-known temple in the capital city, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Arun, served as the priest at Muthumari Amman temple, and confessed to pilfering more than three sovereigns of gold.

Authorities have lodged a formal case and are actively pursuing efforts to retrieve the temple's gold holdings.

