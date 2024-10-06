Transforming Traits: The Science Behind Changing Your Personality

In the world of personality tests, it's easy to get caught up in labels. Despite their prevalence in guiding educational and career decisions, research indicates that these assessments may lack scientific backing. Instead, modern studies reveal that personality traits are far from static.

A clinical psychologist and personality change researcher highlights the malleability of personality. Traits can be consciously shaped over time, countering the notion that one's personality type dictates life choices and directions.

Utilizing cognitive-behavioral techniques, individuals can alter their thought and behavior patterns, leading to desired personality traits. This suggests a shift from viewing personality as fixed to understanding it as dynamic and adaptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)