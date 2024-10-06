Left Menu

The Last Doukhobors: A Legacy of Peace and Prayer

In Gorelovka, Georgia, the dwindling Doukhobor community struggles to preserve its pacifist Christian traditions against a backdrop of cultural change. Deeply rooted in nonviolent beliefs, these descendants of those expelled from Russia maintain their prayer rituals, championed by icons like Leo Tolstoy, even as their numbers decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goreeisland | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:40 IST
In the remote village of Gorelovka, Georgia, the Doukhobor community stands at a critical juncture. Today, only around 100 members remain, struggling to sustain their rich heritage of nonviolent religious traditions.

Origins of the community trace back to Russia, where they faced persecution for their beliefs. Their founding principles, focused on peace, drew attention from notable figures like Leo Tolstoy.

As cultural dynamics shift, Doukhobors are weighing the future. Some members contemplate relocating, yet others, anchored by prayer houses and ancestral ties, strive to keep ancient practices alive despite daunting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

