Farewell to Sammy: Inspiring Progeria Advocate Passes Away

Sammy Basso, the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disorder progeria, has passed away at 28. Known for his inspiring journey documented by National Geographic, Sammy was a beacon of hope and awareness for the condition, founding the Italian Progeria Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:44 IST
Sammy Basso, renowned for his remarkable fight against progeria, has died at 28, as announced by the Italian Progeria Association. Progeria, or Hutchinson–Gilford syndrome, is a rare genetic disease characterized by rapid aging, typically limiting life expectancy to 13.5 years without treatment.

Born in 1995 in Schio, Italy, Basso was diagnosed at two and defied odds by reaching 28 years. His legacy took root in the Italian Progeria Association he co-founded in 2005, which has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of this rare condition.

Gaining fame through National Geographic's documentary "Sammy's Journey," Basso captivated audiences as he traveled Route 66. The association expressed its deep loss, stating, "Today our light, our guide, has gone out." Sammy's story continues to inspire and shed light on the estimated 130 classic cases worldwide.

