Chaos on the Shores: Air Show Draws Crowd, Causes Havoc

An air show by the Indian Air Force at Chennai's Marina Beach turned chaotic as thousands struggled to return home amidst overcrowding. Two fatalities occurred, and multiple people needed medical assistance. Traffic congestion and packed public transport compounded the challenges faced by attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's much-anticipated air show at Marina Beach in Chennai attracted thousands, leading to chaotic scenes as people tried to return home. The overcrowding resulted in two deaths, leaving emergency services overwhelmed.

Local transport hubs, including the Lighthouse metro station and the MRTS railway station at Velachery, were swarmed by attendees, making it nearly impossible for many to board trains. Some risked the journey, while others were left stranded.

Adding to the woes, a near stampede-like situation arose at Anna Square bus stop. The extreme weather, along with overcrowding, caused several people to faint, necessitating police intervention and emergency medical care. Traffic snarls added to the city's woes, significantly delaying the dispersal of the crowd.

