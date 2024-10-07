Diddy's Mother Breaks Silence Amidst Son's Legal Woes

Janice Combs, the mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has publicly defended her son who faces multiple legal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. In a statement issued through her lawyer, she described the accusations as a 'public lynching' and expressed disappointment in the judgment passed based on 'lies.'

While acknowledging that her son has made mistakes, including a violent incident with his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, she believes these allegations are financially motivated. Combs also criticized the federal authorities for using past settlements as an admission of guilt in their current prosecution efforts.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles escalated after several lawsuits surfaced, with allegations ranging from rape to withheld royalties. Despite the gravity of the charges, Janice Coombs insists her son is not guilty of such 'repulsive' crimes and argues he deserves a fair chance to present his side in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)