Mollywood Under Scrutiny: Sidhique's Legal Battle Unfolds

Malayalam film actor Sidhique appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday for questioning in connection with a rape accusation against him.

The SIT, spearheaded by an IPS officer, conducted the investigation at the Cantonment police station.

The case originates from a complaint by a young female actor, who claims Sidhique sexually assaulted her in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel under the guise of offering her a film role.

Last week, the Supreme Court granted Sidhique interim protection from arrest after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, citing the severity of the charges.

The court emphasized the need for custodial interrogation due to the grave nature of the allegations.

Sidhique faces charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He maintains that the complainant has been harassing him with unfounded allegations since 2019.

This case is part of a wider investigation into sexual harassment allegations against prominent Malayalam film figures, catalyzed by the Justice K Hema Committee report on sexual crimes against female actors.

Several FIRs have been filed related to these claims.

