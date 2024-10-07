Spotlight on Swedish Laurels: Nobel Prize Season Commences

The annual anticipation around the Nobel Prizes begins with the announcement of the medicine award by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. This event sets the stage for a week of prestigious recognitions across various fields, establishing the careers and legacies of recipients.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their groundbreaking discoveries that paved the way for mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, a significant milestone in pandemic management.

Since its inception, the Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded 114 times to 227 laureates, yet only 13 of those are women. The upcoming announcements will continue with recognitions in physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)