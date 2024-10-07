Left Menu

Actor Sidhique Faces Interrogation in Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam actor Sidhique was questioned by the Special Investigation Team in connection with a rape case against him. The Supreme Court granted him interim protection after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail. This case is part of a wider probe into sexual harassment in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:03 IST
Actor Sidhique Faces Interrogation in Sexual Assault Case
Sidhique
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam film actor Sidhique appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday for questioning in a rape case registered against him.

The SIT, led by an IPS officer, interrogated Sidhique for nearly four hours at the Cantonment police station here. Sidhique, who appeared before the investigation team at 9.45 am, left the Cantonment station at 1.45 pm.

In her complaint, a young female actor alleged that Sidhique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.

The Supreme Court had granted Sidhique interim protection from arrest last week, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The High Court had cited the seriousness of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation, while dismissing his bail plea.

Sidhique has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He claims the complainant has been harassing him with false accusations since 2019.

This case is part of a broader investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against prominent Malayalam film personalities, following the Justice K Hema Committee report on sexual crimes against female actors.

Multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024