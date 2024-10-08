Left Menu

Boxing Drama and Neurodivergent Filmmaking Shine in Entertainment World

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal reunite for Hulu's Spanish series 'La Máquina.' 'The Stimming Pool,' featuring five autistic artists, premiers at the London Film Festival, challenging conventional filmmaking. R. Kelly's challenge to his sex abuse conviction was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 02:32 IST
Boxing Drama and Neurodivergent Filmmaking Shine in Entertainment World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal make a compelling return to the screen with Hulu's first Spanish-language series, 'La Máquina.' The duo, best friends since childhood, previously collaborated on hits like 'Y Tu Mamá También' and 'Rudo y Cursi.'

'The Stimming Pool' takes filmmaking into uncharted territory by highlighting the perspectives of five autistic artists. This hybrid documentary enthralls audiences with its unique storytelling at the London Film Festival, offering a profound look into the sensory experiences of neurodivergent individuals.

In legal news, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear the appeal of former R&B star R. Kelly, who seeks to overturn his 2022 federal conviction on child pornography charges. The court's decision upholds the previous federal jury verdict in Chicago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024