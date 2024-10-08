Boxing Drama and Neurodivergent Filmmaking Shine in Entertainment World

Mexican actors Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal make a compelling return to the screen with Hulu's first Spanish-language series, 'La Máquina.' The duo, best friends since childhood, previously collaborated on hits like 'Y Tu Mamá También' and 'Rudo y Cursi.'

'The Stimming Pool' takes filmmaking into uncharted territory by highlighting the perspectives of five autistic artists. This hybrid documentary enthralls audiences with its unique storytelling at the London Film Festival, offering a profound look into the sensory experiences of neurodivergent individuals.

In legal news, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear the appeal of former R&B star R. Kelly, who seeks to overturn his 2022 federal conviction on child pornography charges. The court's decision upholds the previous federal jury verdict in Chicago.

