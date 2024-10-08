Left Menu

Farewell to Cissy Houston: A Soulful Legacy Remembered

Legendary soul and gospel singer Cissy Houston, mother to Whitney Houston, has passed away at age 91. Known for collaborations with music giants and vast contributions to the industry, she leaves behind a profound legacy. Her family honors her devotion to faith, family, and community during this time of mourning.

Updated: 08-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:43 IST
Late Cissy Houston, Pat Houston (Image source: Instagram/ @mpathouston). Image Credit: ANI
Cissy Houston, the celebrated Grammy-winning soul and gospel singer, has died at her New Jersey home at the age of 91, Variety reported. Known as the mother of the late Whitney Houston, Cissy had been under hospice care, battling Alzheimer's disease. Throughout her illustrious career, she performed with industry legends such as Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley.

Pat Houston, her daughter-in-law, expressed the Houston family's deep sorrow: "Our family has lost its matriarch. Cissy was a monumental presence, a woman of profound faith who prioritized family and community. Her remarkable contributions to music span over seven decades. We are profoundly grateful for her life lessons and enduring legacy."

Born as Emily Drinkard in Newark, New Jersey, on September 30, 1933, she rose to prominence first in the gospel group the Drinkard Four and subsequently the R&B group Sweet Inspirations, lending her voice to iconic artists, including Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick. Houston's extraordinary talents are also highlighted in classics like Van Morrison's 'Brown Eyed Girl'.

Her last performance with Sweet Inspirations was in Las Vegas in 1969. She then embarked on a solo career with her album 'Presenting Cissy Houston' in 1970, later adding works like 'Walk on By Faith' to her discography. Houston claimed her first Grammy in 1997 for the soul gospel album 'Face to Face' and won again in the same category two years later.

The Houston family released a statement expressing gratitude for public support during their time of grief and requested privacy as they mourn. "We appreciate the outpouring of love," they said. Cissy Houston's legacy endures not only in her numerous awards and accolades but also through the lasting impact on her family and admirers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

