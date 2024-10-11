Innovative Eco-Fashion Shines at 6th R|Elan Circular Design Challenge
The 6th R|Elan Circular Design Challenge, in partnership with the UN in India, showcased seven talented finalists at Lakme Fashion Week's Sustainable Fashion Day. Ritwik Khanna's Rkive City label won the challenge, highlighting the platform's role in promoting sustainable fashion by fostering global innovation and eco-conscious creativity.
- Country:
- India
The sixth edition of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge, a collaboration with the United Nations in India, revealed seven finalists during Lakme Fashion Week's Sustainable Fashion Day. The finalists hailed from various global regions, including EU representatives Wenyan Xu and Meng Wang, UK designer Silvia Acien, and several Indian talents. The addition of Rashmick Bose and Drishti Modi as a wildcard entry added excitement to the contest.
Judged by an esteemed panel, including Sara Sozzani Maino and Bhumi Pednekar, the event culminated with Ritwik Khanna's Rkive City label winning the grand prize, while Lafaani secured the runner-up position. The victory highlights the challenge's importance in discovering and nurturing innovative talents in the field of eco-friendly fashion and design.
Since its inception in 2018, CDC has not only become a prominent platform for showcasing sustainable innovations but has also expanded globally, forging partnerships with entities like the British Council. The event not only promotes eco-conscious creativity but also aims to mitigate the fashion industry's environmental impact by exploring sustainable solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Water Sustainability Forum Highlights Crucial Role of CSR in Water Conservation
A Decade of Make in India: Goyal Champions Quality and Sustainability
The Integrity Dilemma: Are Sustainability Certifications Falling Short?
WNS and Uniqus Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Sustainability and Accounting Solutions
Netrack Showcases Innovation and Sustainability at Major Industry Events