Innovative Eco-Fashion Shines at 6th R|Elan Circular Design Challenge

The sixth edition of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge, a collaboration with the United Nations in India, revealed seven finalists during Lakme Fashion Week's Sustainable Fashion Day. The finalists hailed from various global regions, including EU representatives Wenyan Xu and Meng Wang, UK designer Silvia Acien, and several Indian talents. The addition of Rashmick Bose and Drishti Modi as a wildcard entry added excitement to the contest.

Judged by an esteemed panel, including Sara Sozzani Maino and Bhumi Pednekar, the event culminated with Ritwik Khanna's Rkive City label winning the grand prize, while Lafaani secured the runner-up position. The victory highlights the challenge's importance in discovering and nurturing innovative talents in the field of eco-friendly fashion and design.

Since its inception in 2018, CDC has not only become a prominent platform for showcasing sustainable innovations but has also expanded globally, forging partnerships with entities like the British Council. The event not only promotes eco-conscious creativity but also aims to mitigate the fashion industry's environmental impact by exploring sustainable solutions.

