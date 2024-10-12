Left Menu

Hibakusha's Nobel Peace Prize: A Legacy of Activism and Hope

Nihon Hidankyo, the organization of atomic bomb survivors known as hibakusha, wins the Nobel Peace Prize for their long-standing activism against nuclear weapons. Faced with dwindling numbers and growing nuclear threats, the survivors, alongside rising youth movements, strive to pass their message of peace worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese organization representing atomic bomb survivors, known as hibakusha, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its decades of activism against nuclear weapons.

The prize recognizes the survivors' relentless efforts to convey their harrowing experiences to younger generations, against the backdrop of growing nuclear threats. Despite their diminishing numbers and the Japanese government's refusal to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, hibakusha aim to sustain their message globally.

Encouragingly, a youth movement is gaining momentum, with young activists pledging to continue the legacy of hibakusha's advocacy for nuclear disarmament. Initiatives to document survivors' stories are also increasing as part of this enduring mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

