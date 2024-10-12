Left Menu

Dussehra Celebrations: Tradition Meets Leadership at Lal Qila

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Dussehra festivities, observing the symbolic burning of demon King Ravana's effigies at Lal Qila. The event, organized by Sri Dharmik Leela Committee, included ceremonial gifts and applause from attendees, highlighting strength and good governance.

Updated: 12-10-2024 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a vibrant celebration of Dussehra, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the festivities at Lal Qila, observing the traditional burning of effigies of demon King Ravana.

Organized by the Sri Dharmik Leela Committee, the event saw the president and prime minister honored with a trident and mace, respectively, symbolizing their roles in governance and strength.

The duo watched an enthralling Ramleela performance that depicted Ravana's downfall at the hands of Lord Rama, culminating with the effigies' destruction amidst a cheering crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

