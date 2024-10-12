Dussehra Celebrations: Tradition Meets Leadership at Lal Qila

In a vibrant celebration of Dussehra, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the festivities at Lal Qila, observing the traditional burning of effigies of demon King Ravana.

Organized by the Sri Dharmik Leela Committee, the event saw the president and prime minister honored with a trident and mace, respectively, symbolizing their roles in governance and strength.

The duo watched an enthralling Ramleela performance that depicted Ravana's downfall at the hands of Lord Rama, culminating with the effigies' destruction amidst a cheering crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)