Left Menu

At 13th, Vishnu Saravanan becomes highest-ranked Indian sailor in world

Indias Vishnu Saravanan added another first to his name as he became the highest-ranked sailor from the country in the latest World Sailing rankings released recently.Saravanan, 26, winner of the bronze medal in the mens dinghy ILCA7 event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, reached a career-best ranking of 13th with 776 points, the highest by an Indian sailor.Vishnu Saravanan achieved a career high ranking of world No. 13 in Mens ILCA7 category, becoming the first Indian sailor to reach this milestone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:46 IST
At 13th, Vishnu Saravanan becomes highest-ranked Indian sailor in world
  • Country:
  • India

India's Vishnu Saravanan added another first to his name as he became the highest-ranked sailor from the country in the latest World Sailing rankings released recently.

Saravanan, 26, winner of the bronze medal in the men's dinghy ILCA7 event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, reached a career-best ranking of 13th with 776 points, the highest by an Indian sailor.

''Vishnu Saravanan achieved a career high ranking of world No. 13 in Men's ILCA7 category, becoming the first Indian sailor to reach this milestone. Keep making waves, Vishnu,'' said Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a social media post.

Saravanan, the Army man who hails from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, obtained India's first quota in sailing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Competing in the one-person dinghy event at the Adelaide Sailing Club, Saravanan had finished 26th on the overall leader board but was fifth among sailors eligible to secure quotas for Paris in the Olympic qualifying event.

In Paris, he claimed the 18th place with a net score of 114.

Saravanan had also won a bronze medal in the men's dinghy event at the Asian Open Championships 2024 sailing competition in Haikou, China in December. Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway leads the rankings in the event with 948 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025