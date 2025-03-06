At 13th, Vishnu Saravanan becomes highest-ranked Indian sailor in world

India's Vishnu Saravanan added another first to his name as he became the highest-ranked sailor from the country in the latest World Sailing rankings released recently.

Saravanan, 26, winner of the bronze medal in the men's dinghy ILCA7 event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, reached a career-best ranking of 13th with 776 points, the highest by an Indian sailor.

''Vishnu Saravanan achieved a career high ranking of world No. 13 in Men's ILCA7 category, becoming the first Indian sailor to reach this milestone. Keep making waves, Vishnu,'' said Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a social media post.

Saravanan, the Army man who hails from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, obtained India's first quota in sailing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Competing in the one-person dinghy event at the Adelaide Sailing Club, Saravanan had finished 26th on the overall leader board but was fifth among sailors eligible to secure quotas for Paris in the Olympic qualifying event.

In Paris, he claimed the 18th place with a net score of 114.

Saravanan had also won a bronze medal in the men's dinghy event at the Asian Open Championships 2024 sailing competition in Haikou, China in December. Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway leads the rankings in the event with 948 points.

