Sharvari Stuns at Lakme Fashion Week as Showstopper

Actor Sharvari captivated the audience on Saturday, turning heads in a striking burgundy jacket and skirt ensemble at day four of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Walking the ramp as a showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi, Sharvari made a significant style statement with her sophisticated look.

The highlight of her outfit was an infinity bomber jacket featuring textured design and unique see-through sleeves, which she paired elegantly with an embellished top and a mini silk skirt. Her appearance showcased a blend of modernity and tradition, further accentuating the allure of the fashion event.

On the career front, Sharvari, who first gained attention with her debut in the Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' (2020), has been making waves in the acting scene. Recently, she was praised for her guest role in 'Maharaj' and featured alongside John Abraham in the thrilling 'Vedaa'. Eager to continue her momentum, she is slated to star in the forthcoming film 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his hit 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men'.

The studio behind 'Alpha', famous for blockbusters like the Tiger franchise, 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' has created buzz with its title reveal. The unveiling video emphasized the concept of dominance embodied by 'Alpha', promising a film that breaks barriers with powerful female leads.

