Left Menu

Sharvari Stuns at Lakme Fashion Week as Showstopper

Actor Sharvari wowed audiences at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in a striking burgundy outfit by designers Pankaj and Nidhi. Apart from her fashion statement, Sharvari is gaining attention in the film industry with roles in 'Maharaj,' 'Vedaa,' and an upcoming film titled 'Alpha,' directed by Shiv Rawail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:58 IST
Sharvari Stuns at Lakme Fashion Week as Showstopper
Actor Sharvari (image source: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sharvari captivated the audience on Saturday, turning heads in a striking burgundy jacket and skirt ensemble at day four of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Walking the ramp as a showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi, Sharvari made a significant style statement with her sophisticated look.

The highlight of her outfit was an infinity bomber jacket featuring textured design and unique see-through sleeves, which she paired elegantly with an embellished top and a mini silk skirt. Her appearance showcased a blend of modernity and tradition, further accentuating the allure of the fashion event.

On the career front, Sharvari, who first gained attention with her debut in the Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' (2020), has been making waves in the acting scene. Recently, she was praised for her guest role in 'Maharaj' and featured alongside John Abraham in the thrilling 'Vedaa'. Eager to continue her momentum, she is slated to star in the forthcoming film 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his hit 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men'.

The studio behind 'Alpha', famous for blockbusters like the Tiger franchise, 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' has created buzz with its title reveal. The unveiling video emphasized the concept of dominance embodied by 'Alpha', promising a film that breaks barriers with powerful female leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024