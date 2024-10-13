Left Menu

Salman Khan Pays Tribute to Close Friend Baba Siddique Amid Tragic Loss

Superstar Salman Khan visited Baba Siddique's house to pay homage after the NCP leader was shot dead. Accompanied by his bodyguard and police officials, Khan was seen leaving the residence amid a crowd. Other family members and friends also visited Siddique's home to offer condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:56 IST
Salman Khan Pays Tribute to Close Friend Baba Siddique Amid Tragic Loss
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Salman Khan paid his respects to his close friend, Baba Siddique, at the late NCP leader's residence in Bandra on Sunday. Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot on Saturday night near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and was later pronounced dead at Lilavati Hospital.

Salman Khan, escorted by his bodyguard Shera, was seen leaving Baba Siddique's residence on Sunday evening. The actor, surrounded by police officials, maneuvered through a large crowd to reach a waiting black car near the main entrance of the apartment complex.

Salman Khan was one of the few stars who rushed to the hospital the previous night to offer condolences to Siddique's family. Various family members, including Sohail Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri, along with friend Iulia Vantur, were also spotted heading towards Siddique's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024