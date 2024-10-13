Salman Khan Pays Tribute to Close Friend Baba Siddique Amid Tragic Loss
Superstar Salman Khan visited Baba Siddique's house to pay homage after the NCP leader was shot dead. Accompanied by his bodyguard and police officials, Khan was seen leaving the residence amid a crowd. Other family members and friends also visited Siddique's home to offer condolences.
Superstar Salman Khan paid his respects to his close friend, Baba Siddique, at the late NCP leader's residence in Bandra on Sunday. Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot on Saturday night near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and was later pronounced dead at Lilavati Hospital.
Salman Khan, escorted by his bodyguard Shera, was seen leaving Baba Siddique's residence on Sunday evening. The actor, surrounded by police officials, maneuvered through a large crowd to reach a waiting black car near the main entrance of the apartment complex.
Salman Khan was one of the few stars who rushed to the hospital the previous night to offer condolences to Siddique's family. Various family members, including Sohail Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri, along with friend Iulia Vantur, were also spotted heading towards Siddique's residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
