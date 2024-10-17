Tragic End for Liam Payne: Stars Mourn the Loss of Former One Direction Icon

The music world is reeling from the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who was found dead in Buenos Aires after a tragic fall from his hotel balcony. Argentine police confirmed the report on Wednesday, describing the incident at the Palermo neighborhood hotel.

The 31-year-old singer, whose career skyrocketed with One Direction, left behind a wave of grief among fans and fellow artists. American singer Charlie Puth shared his shock on social media, while platforms like MTV and Spotify expressed their condolences.

Liam Payne, who was in Buenos Aires after attending bandmate Niall Horan's concert, had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and alcohol use. His death marks a heartbreaking end to a storied career in pop music.

(With inputs from agencies.)