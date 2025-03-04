Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Automobile Employee Dies After Balcony Mishap

A Mahindra Motors employee, Shubham Sharma, died after falling from a first-floor balcony in Indirapuram, where he lived. After work, in an intoxicated state, he mistakenly sat on a balcony rail and fell. Despite prompt medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the case.

incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Shubham Sharma, a 30-year-old employee of Mahindra Motors, met with an untimely death after falling from the first-floor balcony of his residence in Indirapuram, Vaibhav Khand.

The incident occurred during the night between Monday and Tuesday as Sharma returned home from work, visibly intoxicated. His misjudgment of his apartment floor led him to a first-floor flat, where he unsuccessfully tried to open the door. Exhausted, he sat on the balcony rail, ultimately losing his balance and falling to the ground.

Police and emergency services responded swiftly after being alerted by security personnel. Sharma was transported to a district combined hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. Investigations are currently underway, with a postmortem pending for further details on the cause of his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

