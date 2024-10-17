Left Menu

Modi Champions Pali Language Revival to Honor Buddhist Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of recognizing Pali as a classical language to honor Lord Buddha's heritage. He criticized past governments for neglecting India's cultural identity and highlighted his government's efforts to align with Buddha's teachings for peace. Modi also acknowledged B R Ambedkar's contributions and the need to preserve Pali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:20 IST
Modi Champions Pali Language Revival to Honor Buddhist Legacy
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reinforced the significance of Pali being recognized as a classical language, highlighting the move as a tribute to the legacy of Lord Buddha. He took the opportunity to criticize previous Congress administrations for overlooking India's cultural identity post-independence.

During the International Abhidhamma Divas event, Modi argued that India's cultural heritage has long been sidelined. He expressed that invaders and those with a 'slave mindset' contributed to this neglect. Modi stressed that his administration's policies are shaped by Buddha's teachings, believing they offer solutions to global instability and insecurity.

Modi paid homage to B R Ambedkar, a prominent Dalit leader who embraced Buddhism, and pointed out his government's initiatives to enhance Buddhist sites. He called on individuals to help preserve Pali, the language that conserves Buddha's teachings, while extending greetings for Sharad Purnima and Valmiki Jayanti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024