Modi Champions Pali Language Revival to Honor Buddhist Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reinforced the significance of Pali being recognized as a classical language, highlighting the move as a tribute to the legacy of Lord Buddha. He took the opportunity to criticize previous Congress administrations for overlooking India's cultural identity post-independence.

During the International Abhidhamma Divas event, Modi argued that India's cultural heritage has long been sidelined. He expressed that invaders and those with a 'slave mindset' contributed to this neglect. Modi stressed that his administration's policies are shaped by Buddha's teachings, believing they offer solutions to global instability and insecurity.

Modi paid homage to B R Ambedkar, a prominent Dalit leader who embraced Buddhism, and pointed out his government's initiatives to enhance Buddhist sites. He called on individuals to help preserve Pali, the language that conserves Buddha's teachings, while extending greetings for Sharad Purnima and Valmiki Jayanti.

