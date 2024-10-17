Left Menu

Angelina Jolie to Receive Maltin Modern Master Award at 2025 Santa Barbara Film Festival

Angelina Jolie will be honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2025. This accolade recognizes her significant contributions to the film industry as both an actress and director. The festival runs from February 4 to 15, 2025.

Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie is set to receive the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The announcement was made by festival organizers, highlighting Jolie's remarkable influence and contributions to the film industry.

Established in 1995, the award acknowledges filmmakers who have significantly changed the landscape of cinema. It was renamed in 2015 to honor long-time Santa Barbara International Film Festival moderator and acclaimed film critic Leonard Maltin.

Jolie, an Oscar-winning actress known for her bold choices both on and off-screen, joins a distinguished list of previous awardees, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, and Robert Downey Jr. The festival will be held from February 4-15, 2025.

