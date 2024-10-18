Left Menu

Tom Holland and Zendaya Stir Excitement for Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland and Zendaya have read a draft for the fourth Spider-Man film, expressing excitement about the script. Holland discussed the complexity of working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film may be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, continuing the franchise with new challenges and creative vision.

Updated: 18-10-2024 10:56 IST
Tom Holland and Zendaya, stars of the Spider-Man franchise, have read the draft script for the upcoming fourth installment with much excitement. Holland will return as Peter Parker, continuing from previous blockbuster hits.

This next chapter might be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, as per sources, taking over from Jon Watts. During a podcast, Holland expressed that the script ignited an enthusiasm within him and Zendaya, describing it as a film worthy of fans' admiration.

Holland highlighted the intricate ties of the film within the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, emphasizing that the project's timing and alignment must seamlessly fit the overarching Marvel storyline. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but showed confidence in the team's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

