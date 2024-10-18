Left Menu

Untold Saga: C Sankaran Nair's Battle Against the British Empire

Actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday star in a forthcoming film about C Sankaran Nair's legal battle against British rule in the 1920s. Based on the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire,' the movie, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is set for a March 2025 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:04 IST
A cinematic retelling of C Sankaran Nair's historic legal battle against the British Raj will feature Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films back the movie, slated for release on March 14, 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi. The narrative uncovers the lesser-known story of Nair's defamation trial, stemming from his criticism of British actions in Punjab.

The trial, centered around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre orchestrator Michael O'Dwyer, highlighted the oppressive nature of British governance in India. This untitled film aims to shed light on Nair's courage and the injustices of colonial rule.

