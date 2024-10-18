Untold Saga: C Sankaran Nair's Battle Against the British Empire

A cinematic retelling of C Sankaran Nair's historic legal battle against the British Raj will feature Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films back the movie, slated for release on March 14, 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi. The narrative uncovers the lesser-known story of Nair's defamation trial, stemming from his criticism of British actions in Punjab.

The trial, centered around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre orchestrator Michael O'Dwyer, highlighted the oppressive nature of British governance in India. This untitled film aims to shed light on Nair's courage and the injustices of colonial rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)