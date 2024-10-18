Security Tightened for Salman Khan Amid Fresh Death Threats

Security measures have been intensified around the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan following fresh death threats demanding a Rs 5 crore extortion payment. This development follows a threatening WhatsApp message sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police, tied to Khan's alleged feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The messages, allegedly from a person connected to Bishnoi's gang, warned of grave danger to Khan's life if the payment was not made. It mentioned that the Bollywood star's fate would be worse than that of recently murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique, should he ignore the demand.

The Worli Police have filed a case and are actively probing the source and intent of this alarming message. This threat comes on the heels of Siddique's assassination, prompting an intensified hunt for suspects, and assurances from Maharashtra's Chief Minister that justice will be uncompromisingly pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)