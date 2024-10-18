Left Menu

Guitarist Jake E Lee Survives Multiple Gunshots in Las Vegas

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E Lee was shot in Las Vegas. Despite injuries, including a punctured lung, he is recovering in intensive care. The attack, deemed random by police, occurred during an early morning dog walk. Lee is grateful for the support and expects a full recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:50 IST
Jack E Lee (Image source: Instagram /@reddragoncartel). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, renowned guitarist Jake E Lee, best known for his tenure with Ozzy Osbourne, survived a seemingly random shooting in Las Vegas on October 15. The incident took place around 2:45 am while Lee was walking his dog, according to reports confirmed by the Las Vegas Police Department.

Lee, 67, who served as Osbourne's guitarist during the height of Black Sabbath's fame, shared updates on his condition through social media, stating that he is currently in the intensive care unit of a Las Vegas hospital. Despite sustaining serious injuries, including a bullet to the lung, Lee expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and his optimism for a complete recovery.

The Las Vegas shooting saw the musician hit by three bullets while police recovered 15 shell casings from the scene. Authorities suspect the attack was random. Meanwhile, Lee assured fans that his dog, Coco, is unharmed. The musician's representative confirmed he is expected to make a full recovery, urging the public to respect the family's privacy at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

