Actor Darshan's Bail Saga Continues Amidst Legal Battles

Actor Darshan's legal battles persist as he remains imprisoned in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. His bail plea, along with co-accused Pavithra Gowda's, has been rejected, with further proceedings scheduled. Darshan's wife and family visited him at Bellary Jail to offer support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:57 IST
Darshan's family visits him in Bellary Jail (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently incarcerated in the Renukaswamy murder case, received a visit from his wife, Vijayalakshmi, and family members at Bellary Jail on Friday morning, offering a momentary reprieve amidst legal turmoil.

A civil court in Bengaluru denied the bail pleas for Darshan and co-accused Pavithra Gowda on Monday, October 14, citing their connection to the June 9 murder of Renukaswamy in Kamakshipalya. However, co-defendant Deepak secured bail from the City Civil Court, leaving Darshan to await further judgment.

The judicial proceedings involved scrutiny of bail applications from Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others implicated in Renukaswamy's murder. Presiding Judge Jaishankar heard arguments from different legal representatives except for Darshan's counsel, who abstained from making submissions. Special government prosecutor P Prasannakumar presented his case, leading the court to delay its ruling until October 9, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

