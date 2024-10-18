Actor Darshan's Bail Saga Continues Amidst Legal Battles

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently incarcerated in the Renukaswamy murder case, received a visit from his wife, Vijayalakshmi, and family members at Bellary Jail on Friday morning, offering a momentary reprieve amidst legal turmoil.

A civil court in Bengaluru denied the bail pleas for Darshan and co-accused Pavithra Gowda on Monday, October 14, citing their connection to the June 9 murder of Renukaswamy in Kamakshipalya. However, co-defendant Deepak secured bail from the City Civil Court, leaving Darshan to await further judgment.

The judicial proceedings involved scrutiny of bail applications from Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others implicated in Renukaswamy's murder. Presiding Judge Jaishankar heard arguments from different legal representatives except for Darshan's counsel, who abstained from making submissions. Special government prosecutor P Prasannakumar presented his case, leading the court to delay its ruling until October 9, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)