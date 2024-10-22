Running Through Art: The 34th Dalian Marathon

The 34th Dalian Marathon unfolded this October, drawing 30,000 passionate participants who raced through the scenic city amidst enthusiastic cheers from locals. This marathon is a remarkable event that celebrates the vibrant culture and beauty of Dalian, already renowned as a 'Global Livable City'.

Since its inception in 1987, Dalian Marathon - or 'Da Ma' - has been a premier race fixture in China. It has integrated smart technologies this year, such as face recognition and BeiDou satellite monitoring, enhancing the efficiency and safety of the marathon, a favorite among runners nationally and internationally.

This year's race featured full and half marathon categories, and a fun run, with routes highlighting Dalian's historical and modern landmarks. The event coincides with cultural initiatives offering impressive displays like folk music bands, traditional drum dances, and more, contributing to an unforgettable experience for participants.

