Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Collaborations in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Kartik Aaryan shares his experiences working with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' highlighting their camaraderie and the enjoyable set atmosphere. He also discusses future projects and reflects positively on the outcome of his previous film, despite its modest box-office success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:09 IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared insights into his experiences working alongside Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Aaryan, reprising his role from the second installment, couldn't stop praising Balan's infectious laughter and Dixit's legendary status.

Aaryan noted that the dynamic on set was one of friendship rather than intimidation, stating that these talents added to the fun atmosphere during the shoot. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', expected to release on November 1, is anticipated to draw crowds this Diwali, with Aaryan promising a thoroughly entertaining experience for viewers.

Looking ahead, he expressed excitement about collaborating with Anurag Basu on a new romance drama. Despite the underwhelming box-office performance of his last release, 'Chandu Champion', Aaryan remains proud of his portrayal of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in the film.

